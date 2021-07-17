Fully vaccinated travellers returning to England and Wales from France will still have to quarantine from Monday.

From 19 July, adults who have been double jabbed in the UK arriving from amber list countries will not need to isolate for 10 days.

But the government said the easing would not apply to France due to "persistent" cases of the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

The BBC spoke to passengers travelling to and arriving from France to get their views.