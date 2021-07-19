'What if you give the Queen coronavirus?'

Boris Johnson's former chief adviser has said he had to persuade the prime minister not to continue his face-to-face meetings with the Queen at the height of the pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC, Dominic Cummings said that in March 2020 he had to remind Mr Johnson that the Queen might die if she caught coronavirus.

Downing Street denied that this incident took place and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

