Warning: Video contains distressing content from the start

At least 4,000 racehorses have been slaughtered in abattoirs in Britain and Ireland since the beginning of 2019, according to figures obtained by BBC Panorama.

Animal Aid, who campaign for an end to horse racing, set up covert cameras in one of the few slaughterhouses in England licensed to kill horses.

