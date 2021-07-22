Nurses and healthcare support workers are "really angry and upset" at being offered a 3% pay rise and may consider industrial action, a union has said.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the pay rise was a recognition of the "extraordinary efforts" of NHS workers.

But the Royal College of Nursing had called for a 12.5% pay increase – and its England director, Patricia Marquis, told BBC Newsnight it makes its members not feel "valued for what they do".

Read more: Unions to consult NHS staff over 3% pay rise