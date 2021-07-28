A deaf woman who won a claim against the government over a lack of sign language at two Covid briefings says she hopes it'll give other deaf people confidence to fight for their rights.

Katie Rowley started court action over the briefings on 21 September and 12 October 2020.

In his ruling, a judge said the lack of provision constituted discrimination. Mr Justice Fordham said damages would be assessed by a judge in a county court and added that the government was not "in present or continuing breach".

The government denied breaching its legal obligation to make broadcasts accessible to deaf people.

