Molawa Adesuyi has been playing polo competitively in the UK since 2015.

He's calling for more young people from ethnic minority backgrounds to take up his sport.

The BBC spoke to him as he took part in Lux Afrique Polo Day in Surrey – an annual event that brings together African food, music and fashion.

Reporter: Adina Campbell

Producer: Anthea Lee

Filmed and edited by: Julius Peacock