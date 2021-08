All 16 and 17-year-olds in the UK will start being offered Covid jabs within weeks, it has been announced.

The Joint Committee on Vaccine and Immunisation updated their advice on Wednesday; England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all said they will begin to roll it out.

We asked 16 and 17-year-olds on Weston-super-Mare seafront if they would get the vaccine.

