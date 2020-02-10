Gold jewellery is often bought as gifts in British Asian families and passed down through generations.

But to jewellery designer Anisha Parmar, gold holds greater significance - she says that the precious metal tells the stories of South Asians and their journeys to the United Kingdom, which were often linked with adversity, conflict and trauma.

Backed by the Arts Council, she has launched a podcast about gold and the people wearing it. It includes interviews with councillor Aysha Raza, whose earrings survived Partition in 1947 and choreographer Raheem Mir, who shares his gold with his grandmother and wears it to connect with his female ancestors.

Will gold continue to appeal to young British Asians in the future?

Produced by Nalini Sivathasan, BBC Asian Network