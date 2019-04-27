Afghan interpreter: 'A better life for my wife and children in the UK'
Afghan interpreters who worked with British forces are being relocated to the UK, as the Taliban advance in Afghanistan.
Hundreds of Afghans worked with British forces as interpreters and support staff, and it's feared they may now be targeted by militants.
Not all interpreters are eligible for resettlement, including those who were dismissed from service.
The BBC heard from one newly arrived interpreter, who has is maintaining anonymity for safety reasons.