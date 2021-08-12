'What are you guys going to be able to do about it?'

The Met Police will review its decision not to investigate whether Jeffrey Epstein committed crimes in London, Commissioner Cressida Dick has said.

The Met previously ruled out opening an investigation into Epstein, who killed himself in prison after he was charged with sex trafficking.

Dame Cressida said the force would review the decision after one of his accusers brought a civil court case against the Duke of York.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew in London and New York.

He has consistently denied the claims.

In 2019, Ms Giuffre – then Virginia Roberts – told BBC Panorama about the allegations she took to the Met.

