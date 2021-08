The widow of a British serviceman killed in Afghanistan in October 2010 has criticised the UK's decision to withdraw its citizens, allies and troops from the country.

Sgt Peter Rayner from Bradford died in October 2010 in Helmand province after a patrol he was leading was hit by a bomb.

His wife, Wendy, said her husband's sacrifice was meant for a better life for the people of Afghanistan, and she now fears for the future.