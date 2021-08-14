Sir Keir Starmer says there are questions about gun licensing laws that need to be addressed, following the Plymouth shootings.

Jake Davison shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, at a house in Biddick Drive before he went into the street and shot dead Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.

He killed Stephen Washington, 59, in a nearby park, before shooting Kate Shepherd, 66, on Henderson Place. She later died at Derriford Hospital.

Speaking to the BBC the Labour leader said:

''Why did he have a gun licence in the first place, what were the background checks that were put in place?"