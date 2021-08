On Thursday evening, Jake Davison, 22, shot his 51-year-old mother Maxine Davison, and then went on to shoot dead four other people.

His attack, in Keyham, lasted about six minutes before he turned the gun, described by witnesses as a pump-action shotgun, on himself.

Chris Escott, the nephew of Maxine Davison, says he "physically can't process" the incident.

Chris never met his cousin, Jake Davison.