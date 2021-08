A one-minute silence has been held to remember the five victims of the mass shooting in Plymouth.

Locals gathered outside the city's Guildhall, but the city council invited people across the UK to observe the silence at 11am.

Maxine Davison, 51, Stephen Washington, 59, and Kate Shepherd, 66, were killed in the attack on Thursday, along with father and daughter Lee Martyn, 43, and three-year-old Sophie Martyn.