There has been concern for the safety of Afghans who worked as interpreters for British forces, and their families, now that the Taliban is in control of Kabul.

On Monday evening, the Home Office said the UK had admitted more than 3,300 Afghan interpreters, staff and their families to the UK for resettlement.

"Ali" worked as an interpreter for the UK and was relocated five years ago. He told the BBC he fears for family members still in Afghanistan.