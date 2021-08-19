The UK Ministry of Defence has shared video showing a civilian charter flight from Kabul arriving in the Midlands.

The plane, carrying Afghans and British nationals who were based in Afghanistan, landed on Wednesday.

The UK has committed to take in up to 20,000 Afghan refugees over the next few years under a new resettlement scheme - including 5,000 this year.

About 2,000 Afghan former staff and their families have already come to the UK under the separate Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), according to the Home Office, with a target of 5,000 by the end of 2021.

