Afghanistan: Sandhurst Sisterhood helping female Afghan soldiers to flee
Major Alice Bromage, who completed two tours of Afghanistan, is using her military network to help female Afghan soldiers that she trained with.
She told BBC Woman's Hour she found the situation "heart-rending", and had been getting text messages saying "please help me".
The network, called the Sandhurst Sisterhood, has been "alive" with activity to help women leave, from using local contacts to fundraising for security staff.