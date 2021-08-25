Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers tells 5 Live Breakfast about the moment he realised the pilot flying him to the Tokyo Paralympics was the same pilot who flew him back to the UK after he was seriously wounded in Afghanistan.

Whilst alongside 11-time Paralympic gold medallist Tanni Grey-Thompson, he told 5 Live he "just burst into tears" when the flight attendant informed him the pilot was the one who carried him to safety.

This is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on 25 August 2021.