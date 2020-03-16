Campaigners say autistic people are being left to "fall through the cracks" by the social care system.

Analysis carried out by the Health Foundation for BBC News suggests around 10 per cent of social care staff have had any training in how to support people with autism.

And the National Autistic Society say more than 300,000 people are not getting their needs met by their local social services. That’s despite 5.6 billion pounds – 40% of local authority spending on social care – being spent on people with learning disabilities and autism.

The BBC's Jeremy Cooke has been to meet one family who feel completely failed by the health and social care system.

Producer: Ruth Clegg

Camera and editor: Phillip Edwards

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, there is information and support at BBC Action Line.