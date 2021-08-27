Afghanistan: Wallace says UK will evacuate final 1,000 people on Friday
The UK has entered the last stages of its evacuation operations at Kabul airport. The Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, said that the final approximately 1,000 people are being processed for evacuation and will be flown out on Friday.
Following this, UK troops will be evacuated.
Mr Wallace also told the BBC that some of the British Army's equipment will be destroyed or left behind in order to create more space for evacuees.