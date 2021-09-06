Inside Big Ben's restoration as it nears finish

The restoration of London's Elizabeth Tower, which will ultimately cost at least £80 million, is drawing to a close.

After a delay due to the pandemic, it's now been four years since Big Ben last chimed daily on the hour.

The clock hands will return this month and work will start to remove the scaffolding.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.