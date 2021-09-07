Social care: ‘We had to sell the house right away’

A new health and social care tax will be introduced across the UK to pay for reforms to the care sector and NHS funding in England.

Boris Johnson said it would raise £12bn a year, designed to tackle the health backlog caused by the Covid pandemic and to bolster social care.

The BBC has spoken to two women impacted by the social care crisis, Sharon and Edith. Sharon and her family are struggling to pay for her elderly mother’s care after the money put together from selling the family home ran out. Edith is a young disabled woman who has been been forced to change care agency multiple times due to staff shortages.