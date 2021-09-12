Ashley Cain urges men dealing with depression to 'talk about it'
In April this year, former footballer and reality TV star Ashley Cain and his partner Safiyya Vorajee, lost their eight-month-old daughter Azaylia to leukaemia.
Last November, the couple appealed to people to register as stem cell donors after being told their daughter needed a transplant. It led to 41,000 people registering within 48 hours.
The couple spoke to BBC reporter AshleyJohn-Baptiste about their experiences of dealing with grief and bereavement.
For bereavement support, go to https://www.bbc.co.uk/actionline/