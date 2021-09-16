Shamima Begum on Isis regret: 'It kills me inside'

Shamima Begum, who left the UK for Syria as a teenager, says she will regret joining the Islamic State group for the rest of her life.

The 22-year-old is accused of playing an active role in IS - she denies that.

Sajid Javid is standing by his decision to revoke her citizenship.

