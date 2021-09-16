A sea safety campaigner has become the first person to paddleboard around mainland Britain.

Brendon Prince said it was a "special moment" to be escorted back to Torquay by a flotilla of paddleboards.

He took on the challenge to raise awareness of water safety and he was applauded by crowds of supporters as his 141-day journey came to an end.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.