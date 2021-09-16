Leaked test results suggest the government and construction industry had early evidence of the dangers posed by cladding, 13 years before the Grenfell Tower fire.

Fire tests in 2004 resulted in a series of failures, including tests on laminated panels, commonly used on buildings in the UK.

Zoe Bartley bought a three-room flat in Chelmsford four years ago, and with her partner Ash, now has a newborn baby.

They’re desperate to move to a bigger home, but the building crisis has left them unable to sell the flat.