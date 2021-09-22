The night my baby died as I gave birth in prison

In 2019, the death of a newborn baby in a cell at HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex, Europe's largest women's prison, made headline news.

Nine months later it emerged that a second baby had died at another prison, HMP Styal in Cheshire. The Prisons and Probation Ombudsman has investigated both babies' deaths and is due to publish her report into the first case later this week.

Louise Powell, the mother of the second baby to die, says her daughter died "due to errors" made after she went into labour in prison. She told her story to BBC Newsnight's Katie Razzall.

