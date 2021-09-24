The sister of Sabina Nessa has paid tribute to the teacher, who was killed a week ago on the way to a pub in south-east London.

Jabina Yasmin Islam said it felt like she was "stuck in a bad dream".

Hundreds of people attended the vigil on Friday night in Kidbrooke, where Sabina lived.

