Shakur Pinnock and his girlfriend Chante Hoosang were involved in a fatal collision while riding an e-scooter together in June 2021.

Shakur died from his injuries after six days on a life support machine, and Chante sustained life-changing injuries.

Chante and Shakur's families spoke to BBC home affairs correspondent June Kelly about the impact of losing a loved one, and their thoughts on the rising trend of e-scooter use.

Produced by Naresh Puri

Filmed by Julius Peacock

Edited by Alex Dackevych

