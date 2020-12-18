Shakur Pinnock e-scooter death: 'His sacrifices will save a lot of people'
Shakur Pinnock and his girlfriend Chante Hoosang were involved in a fatal collision while riding an e-scooter together in June 2021.
Shakur died from his injuries after six days on a life support machine, and Chante sustained life-changing injuries.
Chante and Shakur's families spoke to BBC home affairs correspondent June Kelly about the impact of losing a loved one, and their thoughts on the rising trend of e-scooter use.
Produced by Naresh Puri
Filmed by Julius Peacock
Edited by Alex Dackevych