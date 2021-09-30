Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressia Dick has said no words can express the force's fury and overwhelming sadness after one of its officers murdered Sarah Everard in south London.

Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said Wayne Couzens – who has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term – had brought shame on the Met.

She closed her statement by saying she is "so sorry".

