CCTV has caught the moment Sarah Everard was approached by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens, just before he abducted her.

The 33-year-old marketing executive was abducted by Couzens as he falsely arrested her for breaching Covid guidelines on 3 March.

Couzens drove for several hours before raping and strangling her, and setting fire to her body.

