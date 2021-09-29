Sarah Everard: New CCTV footage released in case

Wayne Couzens is due to be sentenced on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard, 33, in March this year.

Ms Everard was abducted by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens as he falsely arrested her for breaching Covid guidelines.

Couzens drove for several hours before raping and strangling her, and setting fire to her body.

CCTV evidence exhibited in court shows how investigating officers and prosecutors were able to piece together a timeline of Couzens’ movements.

