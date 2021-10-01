People stopped by a lone plain-clothes officer should challenge their legitimacy, the Met Police has said.

The force is seeking to reassure women after the murder of Sarah Everard by serving police officer, Wayne Couzens.

The Met has advised people detained by a lone plain-clothes officer to ask questions like "Where are your colleagues?" and "Where have you come from?"

But some women say this shifts the onus back on to them.

Read more: Challenge plain-clothes officers, Met Police says