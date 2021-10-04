Insulate Britain protesters blocked the Blackwall Tunnel entrance in south-east London on Monday

One angry and distressed driver confronted the demonstrators, saying she was desperate to see her 81-year-old mother in hospital.

Captured by LBC, she said: "She's in the ambulance, she's going to the hospital in Canterbury. Do you think I'm stupid?"

"I need to go to the hospital, please let me pass," she continued. "This isn't OK... how can you be so selfish?"

Read more: Motorists clash with Insulate Britain protesters