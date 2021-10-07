Since the high profile killings of women like Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, a national conversation has opened up about women's safety.

Dame Cressida Dick says the Metropolitan Police's culture will be reviewed following Sarah Everard's murder by a serving officer.

Women across the UK have been sharing their experiences online and discussing how safe they feel in public.

Radio 1 Newsbeat has listened in to one of these conversations, between 23-year-old Amy, her mum and her nan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android