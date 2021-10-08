Musician and die-hard Newcastle United fan Sam Fender has appeared on the BBC Breakfast sofa despite being "really, really hungover".

Fender had travelled up to the football ground, St James' Park, to join fans in celebrating the club's Saudi Arabian-backed takeover. Thursday's announcement ends Mike Ashley's 14-year control of the club.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast in a Newcastle United tracksuit, he said his saxophone player started playing outside the ground and "5,000 Geordies started singing along".

"I did about 1,000 selfies, got proper mobbed... but everyone was absolutely class and they gave us a lot of cans. And I'm really hungover."