Prince Charles: My Aston Martin runs on wine and cheese

World leaders are set to meet at COP26 in Glasgow to try to agree on action to tackle climate change.

Prince Charles has been campaigning on climate issues for decades, and ahead of the conference he met with the BBC's Justin Rowlatt to discuss what needs to be done, and the action he's personally taken.

