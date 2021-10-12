The Magic FM DJ Emma B, also known as Emma Wilson, believes that Wayne Couzens, who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, exposed himself to her in an alleyway some 13 years ago.

Emma B reported it to the police at the time - no action was taken - but she has decided to speak out now because when she did report it, she wasn’t happy with the police’s response.

Emma Barnett spoke to Emma B in her first broadcast interview on Tuesday’s Woman’s Hour.

Emma asked her when it was that she realised that the man who exposed himself to her could be Wayne Couzens and how the police’s response made her feel.

The Met Police have confirmed that they are looking into the claims.