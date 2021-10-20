Life after ‘world's heaviest kidneys’ removed

A man who is believed to have the heaviest kidneys on record has spoken of his determination to get his life back following surgery to remove them.

Warren Higgs, 54, from Windsor, Berkshire, suffers from polycystic kidney disease. The inherited condition causes fluid-filled cysts to grow in the kidneys and can lead to kidney failure. It affects around one in 1,000 people and there is no cure.

The BBC met Warren a few weeks before his major operation and caught up with him three months later.

Reporter: Katharine Da Costa

Camera: Nigel Craze and Jonathan Sumberg

Editing: Jonathan Sumberg

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.