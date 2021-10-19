There’s growing evidence of a lack of support for Afghans who’ve arrived in Britain. Organisations supporting them say they fear many will have to live in hotel accommodation for up to a year. Schools have begun trying to help where they can.

Watch as the BBC's Home Editor, Mark Easton, visits a school in London that is providing a temporary class for some of these teenagers - and finds out what it means to them.

Produced by Callum May and Raeph Ballantyne