School steps in to give classes to Afghan children

There’s growing evidence of a lack of support for Afghans who’ve arrived in Britain, with organisations supporting them say they fear many will have to live in hotel accommodation for up to a year.

But schools have begun trying to help where they can.

Watch as the BBC's Home Editor, Mark Easton, visits a school in London that is providing a temporary class for some of these teenagers - and finds out what it means to them.

