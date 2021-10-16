Owain Wyn Evans: How drumming saved me

Owain Wyn Evans talks about growing up as a young gay man in Ammanford and how drumming saved him, ahead of BBC Breakfast's charity drumathon for Children In Need.

The Welsh weatherman went back home to talk with his parents about his childhood, and to visit the town's youth theatre group and LGBTQIA safe space.

