The Duke of Cambridge has suggested entrepreneurs should focus their resources on solving problems on Earth rather than engaging in a new space race.

He was speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, before the first ceremony for his new Earthshot Prize this weekend. Five innovative ideas will each be awarded £1m to help the planet.

