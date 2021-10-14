Prince William: 'Repair this planet, not find the next'

The Duke of Cambridge has suggested entrepreneurs should focus their resources on solving problems on Earth rather than engaging in a new space race.

He was speaking to the BBC’s Newscast podcast, before the first ceremony for his new Earthshot Prize this weekend. Five innovative ideas will each be awarded £1m to help the planet.

The full Prince William interview airs on 14 October 2021.

