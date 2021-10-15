'Using my story to fight back against the law'

Nearly 13,000 cases of domestic abuse have been dropped in the last five years because of a six-month time limit on prosecutions of common assault, according to figures obtained by the BBC.

Erica made a report of domestic violence to the police but was told there was no time left to press charges. Now she’s campaigning for change and says she is using her story as “power to fight back against the law."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.