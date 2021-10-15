Essex police have given a public statement on the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington says that when officers arrived at the scene, Sir David had suffered "multiple injuries".

Although paramedics worked extremely hard to save him, he died at the scene.

Mr Harrington added that Sir David has dedicated his life to serving the communities of Essex and Southend" and was simply "dispensing his duties when his life was cut horrifically short".

A 25-year-old man was arrested and remains in custody.

Police say the investigation being led by officers of the specialist Counter Terrorism Command, and have urged anyone with information to come forward.