Cabinet minister Kwasi Kwarteng has told the BBC he doesn't want to reverse back to a situation with lockdowns, as he thinks it is "not necessary".

The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt that the focus will be on increasing take up of the booster jab for those over the age of 50, or in vulnerable groups.

Health leaders have warned that some Covid restrictions must immediately be reintroduced if England is to avoid "stumbling into a winter crisis".