Three fathers whose daughters took their own lives have raised more than £400,000 for charity by completing a 300 mile suicide awareness walk.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen walked between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk to raise money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Among those who donated were James Bond star Daniel Craig and actress Nicole Kidman, who each gave £10,000.

Holding pictures of their daughters, the three dads crossed the finish line live on BBC Breakfast, where they spoke to reporter Alison Freeman.

If you have been affected by any of these issues you can visit the BBC’s Action Line.