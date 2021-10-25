Sajid Javid says £5.9bn for NHS is 'new money'

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said the extra £5.6bn, which will be allocated to the NHS in this week's Budget, will be "new money" to help tackle waiting lists and make sure patients get seen more quickly.

Mr Javid said Chancellor Rishi Sunak would set out where the money was coming from in Wednesday's Budget announcement.

When asked about making vaccines for NHS staff mandatory, the health secretary said a consultation had just closed, but that it was something he was "minded to do".

Watch his interview on BBC Breakfast here.