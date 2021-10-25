'I don’t want to live, my mental health’s that bad'

The Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust has told the BBC they are facing increasing demand, with use of mental health urgent assessment centres over the past three months being 75% higher than compared to last year.

Analysis shared with BBC from the University of Manchester has revealed that the number of people suffering an acute mental health crisis in some of the most deprived areas has also risen sharply.

Our special correspondent Ed Thomas went to Burnley to follow the work of Church on the Street's Pastor Mick Fleming, who supports some of the area's most vulnerable.

Filmed and edited by: Phill Edwards

Additional research: Dr Luke Munford, lecturer in health economics, University of Manchester